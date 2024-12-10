Fog/Mist 46°

Man Critically Injured In Merrick Road Crash: Police

A 40-year-old man is in critical condition after being struck by a Toyota Scion while crossing a road in Freeport, police announced on Tuesday, Dec. 10.

A Nassau County Police Highway Patrol vehicle.

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police
The crash happened near the intersection of Merrick Road and Guy Lombardo Boulevard on Monday, Dec. 9, at 7:09 p.m., according to detectives with the Nassau County Homicide Squad.

The pedestrian was crossing from the south side to the north side of Merrick Road when he was struck by a 2006 Toyota Scion traveling eastbound, detectives detailed in the release.

The man suffered trauma to his head and body and was rushed to an area hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

The driver of the Toyota, a 27-year-old man, remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

