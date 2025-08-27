The incident began Tuesday, Aug. 26, at 5:03 a.m., when a 61-year-old man called police after his 2015 blue Dodge Caravan was stolen from the 7-Eleven parking lot at 2350 Grand Avenue in Baldwin. The victim had left the van running with the keys in the ignition when an unknown woman jumped inside and drove off, police said.

First Precinct officers broadcast a description of the stolen van, which was soon spotted by Freeport Police on Sunrise Highway. Nassau and Freeport patrol units attempted to stop the driver, who sped through Freeport, Baldwin, and Oceanside, authorities said.

The driver—identified as Jiyell T. Jones, 27, of Mastic Beach—struck a fence, a light pole, and a marked Freeport police vehicle while fleeing. She then headed south onto the Meadowbrook State Parkway, where she lost control, causing the van to become disabled and burst into flames in the marshland, police said.

While taking Jones into custody, a Freeport police officer fell into a ditch and injured his right knee, officials said. Jones was transported to the First Precinct for arrest processing.

Jones is charged with Grand Larceny 3rd degree, Assault 2nd degree, Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 3rd degree, Reckless Endangerment 2nd degree, Unlawful Fleeing of a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle 3rd degree, and multiple traffic violations. Her arraignment was scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025, at First District Court in Hempstead.

