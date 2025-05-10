A Few Clouds 72°

Ivory Washington Charged In Fatal Freeport Stabbing

A man was stabbed to death on a Freeport street during a domestic argument, and a Hempstead woman is facing serious charges, Nassau County police said in a release issued Saturday, May 10.

Ivory Washington

Freeport Police rushed to 139 Frederick Avenue around 6:51 p.m. on Thursday, May 9, after a report of a stabbing. Officers arrived to find a man suffering from a puncture wound, according to the Homicide Squad.

First responders provided aid before transporting the victim to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries. A physician pronounced him dead at 8:30 p.m.

Detectives say 46-year-old Ivory Washington of Totten Street in Hempstead stabbed the man during a domestic dispute.

Washington was arrested without incident and taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

She is charged with:

  • Felony Manslaughter 1st Degree.
  • Felony Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree.

Her arraignment will take place "when medically practical," police said. The investigation is still active.

