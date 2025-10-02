The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 1, in Freeport, near the intersection of Mill Road and Buffalo Street, as Daily Voice reported.

Adriana Monsalve, 54, was crossing when she was hit by a 2005 Dodge Ram pickup driven by an 82-year-old man, Nassau County Police said.

Monsalve was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. She later succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

The driver remained at the scene. No further injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the Nassau County Police Homicide Squad.

Additional details about Monsalve’s life were not immediately available. Loved ones are invited to share a statement, funeral details, and/or photos by emailing [email protected].

