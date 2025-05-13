Freeport Man Pulled Knife In Grocery Robbery, Assaulted Cop, Fled Traffic Stop: Police

Lucius Jenkins Jr., 25, of Freeport, was arrested in connection with a February robbery at a convenience store in Hempstead and several other incidents across Nassau County.

The robbery occurred just before 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Bravo Market on Fulton Avenue. Jenkins concealed multiple grocery items and tried to leave the store without paying, Nassau County Police said. When stopped by loss prevention staff, he allegedly displayed a switchblade before fleeing the scene. Nobody was injured.

Police located Jenkins at a Holiday Inn in Carle Place and attempted to arrest him, but he resisted and became violent, police said. He was eventually taken into custody.

Authorities also linked Jenkins to a petit larceny that occurred on Valentine’s Day 2024, at BJ’s Wholesale Club in Westbury. He is also accused of fleeing a traffic stop on Nov. 7, 2024, during which he allegedly struck a police officer, damaged a police vehicle, and hit a parked car.

Jenkins faces over a half dozen charges, including robbery, resisting arrest, and assault.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Freeport and receive free news updates.