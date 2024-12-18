Freeport Man Arrested After Firing Gun In Rockville Centre Parking Lot, Police Say

According to Nassau County Police detectives, the incident occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at around 2:15 a.m. in the parking lot of a commercial business at 525 Merrick Road in Rockville Centre.

Detectives said witnesses reported seeing a man remove a gun from his jacket pocket and fire it into the air before fleeing the scene.

Responding officers recovered shell casings at the location, and no injuries were reported.

Following an investigation, police identified the suspect as Felix Hernandez Morales, age 26, of Harrison Avenue in Freeport.

Officers located him at his residence and placed him in custody. A black Beretta APX 9mm handgun was recovered during the arrest, detectives said.

Hernandez Morales has been charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment.

He was arraigned on Wednesday, Dec. 18.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Freeport and receive free news updates.