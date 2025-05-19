George Moore, 40, of Freeport, was sentenced to three to six years in prison in Nassau County Court on Monday, May 19, after pleading guilty to aggravated vehicular assault and related charges in connection with the August 2023 incident.

Moore was behind the wheel of a Mercedes with a female passenger around 4 a.m. on August 4, 2023, when he slammed into a Jeep Grand Cherokee in the center lane of the Meadowbrook Parkway while headed to work in Queens, prosecutors said.

The crash sent his car careening into the center divider and then straight into a tree on the right shoulder. His vehicle flipped and burst into flames.

Moore’s passenger suffered multiple fractures, including to her wrist, foot, and spine. The other driver also sustained serious injuries, including damage to her back, shoulder, and knee. Moore himself was hospitalized with a broken pelvis, arm, and leg.

An investigation found that Moore had been drinking at multiple bars in Rockville Centre prior to the crash, prosecutors said.

“His actions were not only a betrayal of his oath, but also a stark reminder of the devastating consequences of impaired driving,” said Nassau County DA Anne Donnelly. “Today’s sentence holds this defendant accountable and reinforces the principle that no one is above the law, especially those who are entrusted with upholding it.”

Moore surrendered to New York State Police nearly seven months later, in February 2024. The following November, as Daily Voice reported, he pleaded guilty to the following counts:

Aggravated Vehicular Assault (felony)

Assault in the Second Degree (felony)

Assault in the Third Degree (misdemeanor)

Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated (misdemeanor)

Click here to follow Daily Voice Freeport and receive free news updates.