Craig White, 55, of Queens, died in the two-car wreck in Freeport late Wednesday, Sept. 3, according to Nassau County Police.

A preliminary investigation found that a 23-year-old man was driving a Honda eastbound on Atlantic Avenue just after 11 p.m. when he struck White’s vehicle as he traveled northbound on South Long Beach Road.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital. White was pronounced dead nearly an hour later after suffering severe trauma, police said.

The 23-year-old man’s condition was not released.

The Nassau County Homicide Squad is investigating the crash.

Additional details about White's life were not immediately available. Loved ones are invited to share a statement, funeral details, and/or photos by emailing [email protected].

Click here to follow Daily Voice Freeport and receive free news updates.