Brooklyn Man Raped Long Island Teen, Nassau County Police Say

Manuel Lopez Gil, 30, was arrested Saturday, June 21, 2025, in Brooklyn with help from the NYPD and Nassau County Second Squad detectives, police said.

The assault occurred in Hempstead at 11:55 a.m. on Friday, June 13, 2025, according to the Special Victims Squad.

Lopez Gil is charged with two counts of rape in the first degree and one count of sexual abuse in the first degree, Nassau County Police said. He is scheduled to be arraigned Sunday, June 22, at First District Court in Hempstead.

Detectives are asking anyone who believes they may have been a victim of Lopez Gil to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or the Special Victims Squad at 516-573-4022. All callers will remain anonymous.

