Bridget Hay, 54, allegedly started the fire in front of a victim’s bedroom at a home on Agnes Avenue in Freeport around 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, July 26, according to Arson Bomb Squad Detectives.

A 32-year-old male victim reportedly extinguished the fire and called police. A second man, age 47, was also inside the home. No injuries were reported.

Hay was taken into custody at the scene without incident. She is charged with Arson in the Second Degree.

Her arraignment is scheduled for Sunday at First District Court, 99 Main Street, Hempstead.

