Boat Capsizes Off Jones Inlet, Four Safely Rescued At Lido Beach: Nassau County Police

Marine 6 of the Nassau County Police Marine Bureau was monitoring VHF radio frequencies when a distress call came through about a capsized vessel, police said in a release.

The 16-foot fishing boat overturned with four people on board. By the time first responders arrived, all four passengers had reached a nearby sandbar, according to authorities.

The boaters were transported by Town of Hempstead Bay Constables with assistance from Marine 6 to Point Lookout. No injuries were reported at the scene, police said.

The capsized boat was later retrieved by Sea Tow.

