Boat Capsizes Off Jones Inlet, Four Safely Rescued At Lido Beach: Nassau County Police

Four boaters were rescued after their vessel capsized off Jones Inlet in Lido Beach on Sunday, Aug. 31, at 10 a.m., Nassau County police announced.

The scene of a water rescue off Long Island.

 Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police/Courtesy of Smithtown Harbormaster
Marine 6 of the Nassau County Police Marine Bureau was monitoring VHF radio frequencies when a distress call came through about a capsized vessel, police said in a release.

The 16-foot fishing boat overturned with four people on board. By the time first responders arrived, all four passengers had reached a nearby sandbar, according to authorities.

The boaters were transported by Town of Hempstead Bay Constables with assistance from Marine 6 to Point Lookout. No injuries were reported at the scene, police said.

The capsized boat was later retrieved by Sea Tow.

