Barbara Martin of Freeport was crossing North Main Street heading east near Stevens Street in Freeport on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 5:04 p.m., according to police. That's when the 2014 Lincoln traveling southbound hit her, detectives said.

Martin was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 6:38 p.m., according to hospital staff.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

