Barbara Martin, 73, Killed in Freeport Pedestrian Crash

An 89-year-old driver fatally struck a 73-year-old woman crossing a street in Freeport, Nassau County police announced on Wednesday, Dec. 18.

A Nassau County Police Highway Patrol vehicle.

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police
Police lights

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/Andrea Ferrario
Jillian Pikora
Barbara Martin of Freeport was crossing North Main Street heading east near Stevens Street in Freeport on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 5:04 p.m., according to police. That's when the 2014 Lincoln traveling southbound hit her, detectives said. 

Martin was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 6:38 p.m., according to hospital staff.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

