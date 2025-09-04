55-Year-Old Man Killed In Late-Night Freeport Crash: Nassau Homicide Squad

The collision happened when a 23-year-old man driving a 2022 Honda eastbound on Atlantic Avenue struck a 2015 Honda being driven northbound on South Long Beach Road, detectives said in the release.

Both drivers were transported to area hospitals. The 55-year-old man suffered severe trauma and was pronounced dead at 11:49 p.m. by a hospital physician, police said.

The 23-year-old man’s condition has not been released.

The Nassau County Homicide Squad is investigating the crash.

