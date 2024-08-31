Seen Her? Alert Issued For Missing Franklin Square Woman

Marlene Ramos, age 81, was last seen on Hempstead Turnpike in Franklin Square at around 7:20 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31. Nassau County Police say she is vulnerable.

She is described as being 5-foot-4, approximately 125 pounds, with white hair, blue eyes, wearing a royal blue jacket, beige pants, white sneakers and a black pocketbook. Her destination is unknown.

Detective’s request anyone with information on her whereabouts contact the Nassau County Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

