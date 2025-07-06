Man Followed From Crash, Stabbed Repeatedly In Vicious Franklin Square Attack: Police

Officers were called to a Franklin Street home at 4:31 a.m. for a 20-year-old man suffering from multiple cuts across his body, according to detectives.

The victim had been involved in a car crash earlier that morning when a suspect followed him and confronted him, police explained. A fight broke out, and the victim was stabbed with a sharp object, police said.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Detectives later identified the suspect as Rashawn Marquez, 34, of Eagle Avenue in Lakeview. He was arrested without incident.

Marquez is charged with:

Felony Attempted Murder.

Felony Assault.

Misdemeanor Criminal Possession of a Weapon.

Misdemeanor Criminal Possession of a Weapon.

His preliminary arraignment is scheduled for Monday, July 7 at First District Court in Hempstead.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Franklin Square and receive free news updates.