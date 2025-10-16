Isabella Alicea was last seen leaving her Franklin Square home around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 14, according to police.

Alicea left the residence in an unknown vehicle. Her possible destination may be Queens.

She is described as Hispanic, about 5-foot-3 and 110 pounds, with wavy brown hair and brown eyes. She wears glasses, has pierced ears, and her clothing description is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or dial 911.

Share this story by clicking the Facebook icon below.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Franklin Square and receive free news updates.