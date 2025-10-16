Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Isabella Alicea, 14, Reported Missing In Franklin Square

A 14-year-old girl from Long Island has been reported missing, and Nassau County police are asking for the public’s help in finding her.

Isabella Alicea.

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department
Michael Mashburn
Michael Mashburn

Isabella Alicea was last seen leaving her Franklin Square home around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 14, according to police.

Alicea left the residence in an unknown vehicle. Her possible destination may be Queens.

She is described as Hispanic, about 5-foot-3 and 110 pounds, with wavy brown hair and brown eyes. She wears glasses, has pierced ears, and her clothing description is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or dial 911.

