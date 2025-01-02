Is It Yours? Winning Lottery Ticket Worth $12K Purchased At Franklin Square Business

A lucky player is kicking off 2025 with a much fatter bank account.

New York Lottery announced that a winning TAKE 5 ticket worth $12,751 was sold at a Long Island business.

The top prize-winning ticket was purchased in Franklin Square, at the KNY Cigar store at 702 Dogwood Avenue, for the evening drawing held Tuesday, Dec. 31.

TAKE 5 drawings are held twice daily, at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Players can check their ticket status on the New York Lottery website.

