The victim received a text message claiming her Apple ID had been compromised, prompting her to call a phone number provided in the message, police said. She was connected to a man claiming to be a Chase Bank representative working with the FBI. Between Oct. 10 and Dec. 6, the man persuaded her to give him $203,000 in cash and gold bars "for safekeeping," according to investigators.

On Thursday, Dec. 19, the man allegedly contacted the victim again, arranging to meet her for additional gold bars valued at $80,000. He provided the name of a supposed FBI agent and a password to "verify" his identity, but the victim grew suspicious and contacted police, authorities said.

Detectives from the Fraud and Forgery Unit investigated and arrested 40-year-old Zun Huo Shao of Brooklyn at the meeting location without incident.

Shao has been charged with Attempted Grand Larceny in the Second Degree and violating the Title-90-Mask Transparency Act, according to the police report.

He is scheduled for arraignment on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, at First District Court in Hempstead

