United Planes Carrying Total Of 328 Passengers Collide On LaGuardia Tarmac

The Halloween incident occurred around 7:45 p.m. on Oct. 31, 2025, when United Airlines Flight 580, arriving from Chicago’s O’Hare Airport with 166 passengers and eight crew members, clipped the tail of United Airlines Flight 434, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The second plane, which was stationary on the taxiway and preparing to depart for Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport, was carrying 162 passengers and seven crew members.

Both planes were Boeing 737-800 aircraft. After the collision, both returned to their gates, and passengers deplaned normally. No injuries were reported.

The incident added to travel disruptions at LaGuardia, which was already experiencing delays due to severe weather and staffing issues.

Flight 434’s departure was canceled following the incident.

The FAA) said it is investigating the collision. While air traffic control oversees runway operations, it is not responsible for aircraft movements in the gate and ramp areas, where this incident occurred.

The FAA will examine how the collision happened and whether proper procedures were followed.

The collision comes amid ongoing concerns about air traffic control staffing shortages caused by a government shutdown that began on Tuesday, Sept. 30.

A large amount of air traffic controllers in the New York area were reportedly absent on Friday, contributing to delays and disruptions at LaGuardia and other airports.

This is the second such incident at LaGuardia in the past month, raising questions about safety protocols at one of the nation’s busiest airports.

Passengers on both flights were largely unaware of the collision until after deplaning.

While the collision was minor, it highlights the challenges of managing operations at LaGuardia, where tight taxiways and heavy traffic demand precision and coordination.

