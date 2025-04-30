Terrance Dougherty, 36, of Oyster Bay, was arraigned on fraud and related charges in Nassau County Court on Wednesday, April 30, stemming from a case that District Attorney Anne Donnelly decried as a “disgraceful abuse of trust.”

Between March 2021 and November 2024, Dougherty embezzled escrow funds from at least 20 victims while operating a law office on Jericho Turnpike in Floral Park, prosecutors alleged.

An investigation found that he drained a trust account intended to hold real estate down payments and sale proceeds — at one point leaving just $5.35 in the account despite more than $1.2 million being deposited in the prior 15 months, according to prosecutors.

Instead of securing the funds for home purchases or sales, Dougherty withdrew money to pay off personal credit cards and fund high-end excursions that included visits to gentleman’s clubs, luxury restaurants, and boutique hotels, prosecutors said.

“Some of those transactions unfortunately fell through because of the defendant’s alleged theft,” Donnelly said. “Instead of acting as a fiduciary and safeguarding his clients’ funds, this defendant allegedly burned through their money on high-roller nights out.”

The alleged spending spree spanned from May to August 2024, just before Dougherty was reported to the Grievance Committee for the 10th Judicial District. He stopped practicing at his Floral Park office that August.

Dougherty pleaded not guilty and was released to pretrial services after surrendering his passport. If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison.

The Nassau County District Attorney’s Office urges anyone who believes they may have been victimized by Dougherty to contact its Criminal Complaint Unit at 516-571-3505.

