Guy “Chef Guy” Cerina, 63, of Floral Park, was remembered by family and friends for his passion for food, his vibrant personality, and his deep devotion to his wife of more than 40 years, according to his obituary.

Cerina was struck by a bus around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 24, while crossing near the intersection of Plainfield and Magnolia avenues in Floral Park, Nassau County police said.

He suffered severe body trauma and was taken by NYU Langone ambulance to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

The school bus driver, a 69-year-old woman, remained at the scene.No school children were on the bus at the time of the crash.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, according to Nassau County police.

Cerina graduated from the Culinary Institute of America and spent more than 40 years devoted to his craft, according to his obituary. Known affectionately as “Chef Guy,” he filled kitchens with skill and family gatherings with joy.

His obituary notes that his passions extended far beyond food — from his love of Godzilla and tattoos to playful collections of flavored syrups and time spent with his dog, Stella.

“Most of all his love for his wife Theresa, together since 1982, was endless,” reads his memorial. “Guy lived a vibrant life, was loved deeply, and will be greatly missed.”

Online tributes remembered Cerina as someone who “always walked in with a smile” and as “an incredible person” whose presence was “bright and joyful.”

Funeral services were held Wednesday, Oct. 1, in Floral Park.

