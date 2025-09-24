Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Accepting Nominations Now Through Wednesday, October 1st
Overcast 76°

SHARE

Floral Park Man, 63, Killed By School Bus

A man was killed after being hit by a school bus while crossing a Long Island street.

The intersection of Plainfield and Magnolia avenues in Floral Park.

The intersection of Plainfield and Magnolia avenues in Floral Park.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Michael Mashburn
Email me Read More Stories

The crash happened at around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 24, in Floral Park, on Plainfield Avenue near Magnolia Avenue, according to Nassau County Police.

A 63-year-old man was crossing Plainfield Avenue from west to east when he was struck by a 2018 Chevy school bus driven by a 69-year-old woman.

The man suffered severe body trauma and was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His identity had not been released as of press time.

The driver remained at the scene. No children were on the bus at the time of the crash.

to follow Daily Voice Floral Park-Bellerose and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE