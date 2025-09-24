The crash happened at around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 24, in Floral Park, on Plainfield Avenue near Magnolia Avenue, according to Nassau County Police.

A 63-year-old man was crossing Plainfield Avenue from west to east when he was struck by a 2018 Chevy school bus driven by a 69-year-old woman.

The man suffered severe body trauma and was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His identity had not been released as of press time.

The driver remained at the scene. No children were on the bus at the time of the crash.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Floral Park-Bellerose and receive free news updates.