Matthew Goicochea, 31, was riding his motorcycle on the FDR Drive around 3:45 a.m. Thursday, July 25 when he collided with another vehicle and fell onto the roadway, according to police.

A second vehicle then struck him before fleeing the scene. Goicochea was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests had been made as of Thursday evening. Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact NYPD Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS or online.

Goicochea joined the department in September 2022 and quickly made a name for himself. He was awarded the 2024 Thomas Wylie Medal, one of the department’s highest honors, for rescuing an unconscious victim from a fire in the Bronx.

“The FDNY mourns the loss of Firefighter Matthew Goicochea, who tragically passed away early Thursday morning," the department said in a statement on X.

The crash remains under investigation by the NYPD. No details about the suspect vehicle were provided.

Additional details about Goicochea’s life were not immediately available. Loved ones are invited to share a statement, funeral details, and/or photos by emailing mmashburn@dailyvoice.com.

