CEO Murder: Man Being Questioned In Pennsylvania In Connection To Manhattan Case

A man is being questioned in connection with the murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York, according to multiple reports.

Images of a person of interest in the murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson released last week by the NYPD.

 Photo Credit: NYPD
United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

 Photo Credit: UnitedHealthcare
Joe Lombardi
The man has a similar gun as the one used in the assassination-style killing outside the Midtown Manhattan Hilton on Wednesday, Dec. 4, a law enforcement source told ABC News.

Authorities are investigating whether the weapon used was a veterinarian's gun, typically employed to euthanize farm animals, which requires reloading after each shot, as the suspect was seen doing during a surveillance video of the shooting.

It's unclear if the man being interviewed is the same one pictures in photos released by authorities a day after the murder and labeled by the NYPD as a "person of interest" in the case.

The man was reportedly located in Altoona, Pennsylvania, about 280 miles away from New York City and about 100 miles east of Pittsburgh. The NYPD is sending detectives to Altoona to interview the man.

Investigators believe that after the killing, the suspect fled a few blocks north to Central Park, where he then took a cab to a bus terminal near the George Washington Bridge.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

