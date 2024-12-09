CEO Murder: Man Being Questioned In Pennsylvania In Connection To Manhattan Case

The man has a similar gun as the one used in the assassination-style killing outside the Midtown Manhattan Hilton on Wednesday, Dec. 4, a law enforcement source told ABC News.

Authorities are investigating whether the weapon used was a veterinarian's gun, typically employed to euthanize farm animals, which requires reloading after each shot, as the suspect was seen doing during a surveillance video of the shooting.

It's unclear if the man being interviewed is the same one pictures in photos released by authorities a day after the murder and labeled by the NYPD as a "person of interest" in the case.

The man was reportedly located in Altoona, Pennsylvania, about 280 miles away from New York City and about 100 miles east of Pittsburgh. The NYPD is sending detectives to Altoona to interview the man.

Investigators believe that after the killing, the suspect fled a few blocks north to Central Park, where he then took a cab to a bus terminal near the George Washington Bridge.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

