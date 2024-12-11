Fog and Breezy 59°

CEO Murder: Luigi Mangione Notebook Detailing Shooting Plans Revealed, Reports Say

Luigi Nicholas Mangione, the 26-year-old accused of fatally shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, was found in possession of a handwritten manifesto that sheds light on his alleged motives. 

 Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police
 Photo Credit: LinkedIn via Luigi Mangione/United Healthcare
CNN was first to report the discovery.

The three-page document opens with a confession and asserts that Mangione acted independently, according to a report published Wednesday morning, Dec. 11 by The New York Times, citing two law enforcement officials.

He condemns UnitedHealthcare's increasing market capitalization amid declining American life expectancy and criticizes corporations for exploiting the country for profit. 

Thompson died after the execution-style shooting at 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4 as he was about to walk into the Midtown Hilton Hotel in Manhattan for UnitedHealthcare's annual investors' conference.

According to both the CNN and New York Times reports, Mangione wrote in the notebook: “What do you do? You wack the CEO at the annual parasitic bean-counter convention. It’s targeted, precise, and doesn’t risk innocents."

Earlier, authorities had revealed that the manifesto included statements such as "These parasites had it coming" and "I do apologize for any strife and trauma, but it had to be done." 

Beyond his ideological motivations, Mangione reportedly suffered from chronic back pain due to spinal issues, which affected his personal life and may have fueled his resentment toward the healthcare system. 

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

