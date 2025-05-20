A Few Clouds 54°

12-Year-Old Fatally Struck By Pickup Truck: Nassau County Police

A 12-year-old boy was killed after being hit by a pickup truck while crossing a busy Long Island roadway, Nassau County police announced on Tuesday, May 20.

A Nassau County Police Highway Patrol vehicle.

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police
Jillian Pikora
The fatal crash happened on Middle Neck Road near Northern Boulevard in Flower Hill around 6:38 p.m. on Monday, May 19, according to the Homicide Squad.

Detectives say the child ran across the roadway outside of a crosswalk when he was hit by a 2023 Ford pickup truck driven by an 18-year-old man heading north.

The boy was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition but was pronounced dead by medical staff, police said.

The teen driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, authorities noted.

The investigation is ongoing.

