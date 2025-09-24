Teen Cyclist Critically Injured In Crash With Lexus In Nassau County: Homicide Squad

A 75-year-old man was driving a 2003 Lexus northbound on Branch Boulevard, just north of Branch Gate, when he collided with the teen cyclist who was also heading north, detectives said.

The boy sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition, police said.

The Lexus driver remained at the scene, and no other injuries were reported.

The Homicide Squad is continuing the investigation into the crash .

