Teen Cyclist Critically Injured In Crash With Lexus In Nassau County: Homicide Squad

A 15-year-old bicyclist was left in critical condition after being struck by a Lexus in Woodmere on Tuesday, Sept. 23 at 7:23 p.m., Nassau County police announced on Wednesday, Sept. 24.

Police lights

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/Scott Rodgerson @scottrodgerson
Jillian Pikora
Email me

A 75-year-old man was driving a 2003 Lexus northbound on Branch Boulevard, just north of Branch Gate, when he collided with the teen cyclist who was also heading north, detectives said.

The boy sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition, police said.

The Lexus driver remained at the scene, and no other injuries were reported.

The Homicide Squad is continuing the investigation into the crash .

