Christmas Morning Inwood Assault Lands Man In Custody: Police

The incident occurred on Wednesday, Dec. 25, at approximately 2 a.m., at a Clinton Avenue home, police said. According to detectives, officers responded to the location after receiving reports of a disturbance.

An investigation revealed that Alan Garcia, 36, of 211 Rockaway Turnpike, became involved in an argument with a 26-year-old male victim, police said. The argument escalated into a physical altercation, during which Garcia allegedly struck and choked the victim while forcibly removing his chain.

Police arrived on the scene and quickly located Garcia, taking him into custody. He was transported to a local hospital for an evaluation.

Garcia has been charged with Robbery in the 2nd Degree and Criminal Obstruction of Breathing in the 2nd Degree. He is scheduled to be arraigned later on Wednesday at First District Court, located at 99 Main Street in Hempstead.

The investigation was handled by Detective Fucito of the Fourth Squad.

