Duo Caught With Crack Pipes, Handgun, Scale In Route 9 Stop In Fishkill: Police

The traffic stop that led to the arrests happened at around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 15, when troopers stopped a northbound vehicle on Route 9 in Fishkill for a traffic violation, New York State Police announced on Friday, Oct. 17.

Police identified the driver as Elizabeth H. Williams-Green, 53, of Poughkeepsie, and the passenger as Luvin Gory, 59, of Pleasant Valley.

During the stop, State Police narcotics K9 Wild alerted troopers to the possible presence of narcotics. A search then uncovered a digital scale with cocaine residue, several crack pipes, small quantities of heroin and crack cocaine, and a loaded .380-caliber semi-automatic handgun, authorities said.

Both suspects were arrested and charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

The duo was arraigned in Stanford Town Court and sent to the Dutchess County Justice and Transition Center. Williams-Green was held on $25,000 cash bail, $50,000 bond, or $100,000 partially secured bond, while Gory was remanded without bail, police said.

Both are scheduled to appear in Fishkill Town Court on Wednesday, Oct. 22, at 4 p.m.

