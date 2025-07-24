Drunk Man Crosses Into Opposite Lane, Causes Multi-Car Crash Injuring Several In Fishkill: Nysp

The crash happened around 9:23 p.m. on Wednesday, July 23, near 107 Route 9 in Fishkill, New York State Police said on Thursday, July 24.

Investigators say Beacon resident Timothy C. Henion, age 33, was driving a white 2000 Chevrolet 2500 pickup southbound when he crossed into the northbound lane and struck three vehicles.

The first vehicle hit was a 2011 Chevrolet driven by a 37-year-old Wappinger Falls man who was not injured.

The second vehicle struck, a 2013 Mini Cooper, was driven by a 61-year-old woman from South Salem. She suffered serious injuries and was trapped in the vehicle. First responders saved her from the wreck and she was airlifted to Westchester Medical Center.

A third vehicle, a 2023 Volkswagen carrying three young people, sustained minor damage. All three were transported to Vassar Brothers Medical Center and Westchester Medical Center as a precaution.

Henion also sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

He is now facing the following charges:

Second-degree vehicular assault;

First-degree aggravated unlicensed operation;

First-degree driving while intoxicated;

Vehicle and traffic violations.

Henion was arraigned in the Town of Fishkill Court on Thursday morning. The investigation remains ongoing, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fishkill and receive free news updates.