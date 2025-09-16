Chemical Exposure Leaves Several Staff Members Hospitalized At Fishkill Correctional Facility

The incident happened on Monday, Sept. 15, at Fishkill Correctional Facility, where several staff members were exposed to an unknown substance/chemical, according to New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association Public Relations Director James Miller.

The staff members were hospitalized after the exposure.

The circumstances behind the exposure are now under investigation, Miller said.

More information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

