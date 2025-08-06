Roommate Attacks, Locks Woman In Room At Farmingdale Apartment, Police Say

The incident happened shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5, at a Farmingdale residence on Eastern Parkway, according to Nassau County Police.

Officers responded after receiving a 911 call from someone who said her friend was being held against her will.

When police arrived, they found Shawnequa Polite, 42, at the residence along with a 28-year-old woman who had visible injuries, police said.

An investigation revealed Polite, who is homeless, had been temporarily staying at the victim’s apartment. The two reportedly got into a heated argument over money, which escalated into a physical altercation.

Polite punched the woman, kicked her in the face, and then locked her in a bedroom, preventing her from getting help, according to police. The victim eventually managed to contact a friend, who called 911.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and evaluation.

Polite was arrested at the scene without incident. She is charged with burglary, attempted robbery, assault, and unlawful imprisonment.

