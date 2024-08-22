Restaurant Worker From Hicksville Accused Of Forcibly Touching Girl In Farmingdale

Ismatullah Kamran, age 45, of Hicksville, while employed at Halal Urban Bites located in Farmingdale at 533 Fulton Street, inappropriately grabbed and forcibly touched a 15-year-old girl he recently hired, according to Nassau County Police.

The victim immediately notified her parents, who contacted the police.

Shortly after, officers located Kamran and attempted to place him into custody on Wednesday, Aug. 21, but he began resisting by flailing his arms and pulling away from officers, police said. No injuries were reported.

Kamran has been charged with:

Forcible touching,

Resisting arrest.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, Aug. 22, at First District Court in Hempstead.

Detectives request that anyone who feels they may have been victimized by Kamran contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

