Planet Nugg Hosts Grand Opening For Farmingdale's Largest Marijuana Dispensary

The chiropractor is set to open the island's third dispensary Planet Nugg at 2043 Wellwood Ave in Farmingdale on Friday, Sept. 6. And he's planning for a grand opening people will remember.

"It's going to be a party on Friday and Saturday," he told Daily Voice. "We're going to have a DJ. We'll be giving out free food. We'll have vendor showcases, and we'll be giving away VIP cards."

The festivities begin at 10 a.m. and go until 8 p.m.

Tubens wants to have an extraterrestrial feel. It's why there's a 17-foot-tall lighted alien in the building. He likened the vibe to a Las Vegas-style dispensary.

New York passed legal recreational marijuana use in 2021 for anyone over 21 years old.

Part of Tubens' mission with Planet Nugg is education. He has plans to host speakers to spark conversations about the benefits of cannabis and how to use it responsibly. The VIP cards guarantee seats during those conversations.

"This isn't about getting high," he said. "We want to create a forum to educate the public on the benefits of cannabis."

One he's most interested in is the health benefits of treating some chronic issues.

"People who suffer from anxiety or sleep disorders can find tremendous relief using cannabis," he said. "Or pain management. I've seen the damage of fentanyl and other pain medications. They can be devastating. This is a way to avoid that."

It's how he chose his bud-tenders who will work at the store.

"Everyone of them has a story," he said. "They've all used cannabis to help them in some way, and they are able to share that knowledge with someone who may be trying it for the first time. ... I think the health benefits are important, and as a healthcare provider that's important to me. I want to help people."

Tubens has six chiropractic clinics on Long Island, which helped fund his cannabis venture.

Planet Nugg has 5,000 square feet of retail space, but the building is 11,000 square feet. Tubens said he hopes to use the rest of the space to create a cannabis destination someday.

