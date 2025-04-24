Matthew Whyte, of Queens, was sentenced to between 4 ½ and 13 ½ years in prison in Nassau County Court on Thursday, April 24.

It followed his guilty plea to aggravated vehicular homicide for the Nov. 5, 2022, collision that killed Ciara Hare, 18, Florence Oprisan, 18, Jean Marc Miller, 22.

Whyte had been weaving in and out of traffic in a 2018 Subaru WRX while impaired by marijuana, racing another unidentified driver. Around 9 p.m., he struck the rear of Hare’s Honda Civic near Exit 32 in Farmingdale, sending the car off the road and into a traffic camera pole.

Whyte’s own vehicle overturned and landed in the woods, but he survived with non-life-threatening injuries. Hare died at the scene. Oprisan and Miller were both ejected and succumbed to their injuries six days later.

A crash data recorder showed Whyte was going 93 mph just five seconds before impact. A blood test four hours later found traces of marijuana in his system.

“Three young lives were stolen because of Matthew Whyte’s reckless decision to drive high on the notoriously treacherous Southern State Parkway,” said Nassau County DA Anne Donnelly.

“Today’s sentence will never undo the pain this defendant has caused Ciara, Florence, and Jean Marc’s families. But it should serve as a warning and a reminder for anyone driving on our roadways,” she continued. “Driving is a privilege and a responsibility.”

