Christopher Ward, 37, of Farmingdale, was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 24, and charged in Manhattan federal court with receiving, possessing, and distributing child pornography.

Prosecutors allege that Ward, who taught first grade at schools in both Queens and Manhattan between 2021 and 2025, stored and shared hundreds of illegal images and videos over a mobile messaging app.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, investigators linked hundreds of uploads of child pornography to IP addresses registered at Ward’s residences in Manhattan, Farmingdale, and Lindenhurst, as well as to his cellphone account.

The complaint alleges that Ward admitted in a recorded conversation with relatives that he had received and forwarded illegal videos on at least 30 occasions.

Forensic analysis of his cellphone also showed that the messaging app used to share the material had been downloaded and later deleted, suggesting an attempt to destroy evidence, prosecutors said.

Investigators further alleged that during an online chat, Ward identified himself as a teacher and discussed being sexually attracted to students with another user.

“Every day, Christopher Ward stood at the front of a classroom of first graders while allegedly storing hundreds of images exploiting children just like them,” US Attorney Jay Clayton said.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the case “made every parent’s worst nightmare a reality,” and thanked investigators for ending the conduct.

If convicted, Ward faces up to 40 years in federal prison.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Farmingdale and receive free news updates.