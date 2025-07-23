Josephine Halby, 69, of Farmingdale, was hit around 10 a.m. on Friday, July 11, while crossing at the intersection of Main Street and Conklin Street, police said.

A 47-year-old man driving a cement truck was traveling north on Main Street and attempting a left turn onto westbound Conklin Street when he hit Halby, according to police.

Halby was airlifted by Nassau County Police helicopter to a nearby hospital in critical condition. She succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead on Tuesday, July 22.

The driver of the truck remained at the scene and no criminal charges have been filed at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and being handled by the Nassau County Police Department’s Homicide Squad.

Additional details about Halby's life were not immediately available.

