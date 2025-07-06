Fire Believed Sparked By Fireworks Spreads To Neighboring South Farmingdale Home: Police

The blaze ignited on Cinque Drive in South Farmingdale at 9:34 p.m. on Saturday, July 5, according to the Nassau County Police Arson Bomb Squad.

Responding officers arrived to find the flames creeping from one property to the next. The South Farmingdale Fire Department quickly got the fire under control, preventing more damage, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

The Nassau County Fire Marshal and Arson Bomb Squad are continuing to investigate. While the exact cause is undetermined, fireworks are believed to have triggered the fire.

