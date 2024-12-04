Partly Cloudy 41°

Farmingdale’s Inflatable Icon: Neighbors' 42-Foot Santa Takes Christmas Cheer To New Heights

Two Long Island neighbors have brought holiday spirit to their street with a 42-foot inflatable Santa Claus, now a viral sensation and a symbol of their growing friendship.

Neighbors Jackie Proscia and Christina&nbsp;Stergiopoulos share more than just a lawn and a love of decorating: A 42-foot inflatable Santa that's spreading mass amounts of Christmas cheer.

 Photo Credit: Courtesy of Jackie Proscia
Cecilia Levine
Jacklyn Proscia and Christina Stergiopoulos, who share a front lawn on Florgate Road in Farmingdale, have been close since Proscia moved in six years ago. The two families are known for their joint Halloween displays, but this year, Stergiopoulos' husband George had an idea to take Christmas decorating to new heights—literally.

“He texted us saying, ‘We’re thinking about getting this 42-foot Santa. What do you think?’” Proscia recalled. “We saw the picture and thought, ‘That’s kind of crazy.’ But once it arrived, it was even bigger than we imagined.”

The two husbands got to work inflating the massive Santa for the first time, but it wasn’t without challenges. “It was blowing around, and we weren’t sure if it was safe or how to tie it down,” Proscia said. “Someone took a video of us trying to figure it out and sent it to a Long Island Instagram account, and from there, it went viral.”

The display has since attracted crowds of families and cars each evening, with visitors eager to snap photos with the towering Santa. To manage the influx of attention, the neighbors decided to limit the display to weekends and weather-permitting days, and created an Instagram page to keep the masses informed.

“It’s a little overwhelming, but we love seeing how happy it makes everyone,” Stergiopoulos said. “The kids go crazy when they get off the bus and see it.”

The neighbors emphasized how the project brought them even closer. “We’re like family,” Stergiopoulos said. “This isn’t just about decorating; it’s about bonding and spreading joy.”

The Santa may be the centerpiece, but the real story is the sense of community and holiday spirit the display has brought to their neighborhood. “We live in the best neighborhood,” Proscia said. “Everyone is so supportive and close-knit. We hit the jackpot living here.”

