Farmingdale Widow Of Fdny Lt. Who Died In Apartment Fire Located Hours After Going Missing

Susan Blackmore, age 68, of South Farmingdale, had last been seen leaving her Plitt Avenue residence at around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, Nassau County Police said.

At around 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, her sister Jeanne Santora informed her Facebook followers that Blackmore had been found and was safe.

“Thank you everyone,” she wrote. No other details were given.

News of Blackmore’s disappearance quickly gained traction on social media, where many noted that the mother of four is the widow of late FDNY Lieutenant James “Jimmy” Blackmore.

Mr. Blackmore died in July 1998 when a floor collapsed as he battled a five-alarm fire at an apartment building in the East New York neighborhood of Brooklyn. The blaze also claimed the life of Captain Scott Lapiedra.

