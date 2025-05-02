Dozens Of Cats Found Abandoned In Cages Off Southern State Parkway In Farmingdale

Around 30 cats and kittens were found abandoned in large dog crates and mesh playpens about 200 feet into the woods near Exit 31 in Farmingdale on Tuesday, April 29.

The animals were exposed to the elements, left without adequate food or water, and covered in their own waste, John Debacker, vice president of Long Island Cat and Kitten Solution Animal Rescue, told Daily Voice.

The heartbreaking find was made by two teenagers riding bikes in the area.

The Nassau County District Attorney’s Office has launched an investigation and is considering possible criminal charges related to animal abandonment and cruelty.

"We are investigating whether the cats were abandoned, we are investigating the conditions in which they were living, we are investigating what, if any, food and water they were receiving," District Attorney Anne Donnelly told ABC 7.

The cats were rescued and transported to the Oyster Bay Animal Shelter, where they are now being treated and vaccinated. For now, the felines are being held as evidence in the potential criminal investigation but will eventually be available for adoption.

