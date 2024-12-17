Brenda Simmons, 76, was last seen on Fulton Street in the village of Farmingdale at around 6 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, according to Nassau County Police.

Simmons, who suffers from dementia, was driving a gray 2009 Honda Accord with New York plates HDM-3912.

She is 5-foot-1 and 145 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. Police said she may be in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nassau County Police Department at 516-573-7347 or call 911.

Share this story by clicking the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Farmingdale and receive free news updates.