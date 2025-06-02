Brenda Ingraham, of Farmingville, was riding a 2018 Kawasaki Ninja northbound on Blue Point Road when a southbound 2018 Ford Explorer attempted to turn left onto Pinedale Avenue, colliding with her around 1:17 p.m., police said.

Ingraham was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The SUV’s driver, Thomas Biglow, 38, of Patchogue, was treated for minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks. The crash is under investigation by Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives.

Ingraham’s family launched a GoFundMe to support her children in the wake of the tragedy. “My cousin just passed away today and we are all completely in shock,” a relative wrote. “She’s leaving behind her son and daughter… anything helps.”

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call detectives at 631-854-8652. Anonymous tips can be submitted at P3Tips.com, through the P3 Tips mobile app, or by calling 1-800-220-TIPS. Rewards up to $5,000 are available.

