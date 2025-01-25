A Few Clouds 29°

24-Year-Old Woman Critically Injured After Jeep Strikes Her In South Farmingdale: Police

A 24-year-old woman was critically injured after being struck by a Jeep in South Farmingdale, police announced on Friday, Jan. 24.

Police lights.

 Photo Credit: Canva/Ajax9
A Nassau County Police Highway Patrol vehicle.

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

The crash occurred at 7:07 p.m. on West Chestnut Street near Spencer Street, according to the Homicide Squad.

Detectives said the woman was crossing the street northbound when the 35-year-old driver of a 2018 Jeep, traveling south on West Chestnut Street, turned left onto Spencer Street and struck her.

The victim was transported to an area hospital by police ambulance, where she remains in critical condition.

The driver stayed at the scene, and no other injuries were reported, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing.

