66-Year-Old Man Found Lying In Ulster Roadway Dies from Injuries: Police

The unidentified man was found around 7 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 28, on the E. Chester Street Bypass near the Bank of Greene County.

The man was treated at the scene by police and members of Ulster Hose Fire Co. No. 5 before being transported by Empress Ambulance to Health Alliance Hospital, where he later died, according to the Ulster County Police Department.

The victim has been described as a white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, wearing a tan Carhartt coat, blue jeans, dark-colored sneakers, and a blue backpack.

His identity has not been released pending the ongoing investigation.

Police are urging anyone in the area during the early morning of Dec. 28 who may have seen the victim or noticed anything unusual to contact the Ulster Police Detective Division at 845-382-1111.

The investigation is ongoing, and police were assisted at the scene by the New York State Police, Ulster Hose Fire Co. #5, and Empress Ambulance.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

