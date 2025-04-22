William Stegman, 59, of Ludlam Place, allegedly aimed a loaded Smith & Wesson handgun at the 16-year-olds while they were behind the 99 Cent & Up Deal store at 1545 Hempstead Turnpike at 6 p.m. on Monday, April 21, according to the Fifth Squad.

Stegman peered over his backyard fence before pointing the weapon at the teens, who ran home and told their parents, detectives said. Police were then notified and launched an investigation.

Officers located Stegman at his home and took him into custody without incident, authorities said.

He is charged with:

Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree.

Criminal Possession of a Firearm.

Menacing 2nd Degree.

Two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Stegman is scheduled for arraignment on Tuesday, April 22 at First District Court in Hempstead.

