United Returning To JFK In Major Airline Alliance With JetBlue: What Travelers Need To Know

United and JetBlue announced the new "Blue Sky" alliance in a joint news release on Thursday, May 29. The deal will give United its long-desired access to New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport by 2027.

United flyers will get greater access to JetBlue's Caribbean vacation destinations like Aruba, Barbados, and Jamaica. JetBlue customers can use United's larger global network for cities like Beijing, London, Paris, and Tokyo.

Pending regulatory approval, the partnership will allow United's MileagePlus customers and travelers in JetBlue's TrueBlue program to earn and spend miles on the other airline's flights.

"This collaboration with United is a bold step forward for the industry — one that brings together two customer-focused airlines to deliver more choices for travelers and value across our networks," said JetBlue CEO Joanna Geraghty. "United's global reach perfectly complements JetBlue's East Coast leisure network, and significantly expands the options and benefits for TrueBlue members, no matter where in the world they are traveling. This is a clear win for our customers and crewmembers, and supports our JetForward strategy."

The partnership will also let rewards members get loyalty perks on either airline, including priority boarding, access to preferred seats, and no blackout dates for award flights.

"Blue Sky reflects our airlines' shared focus on innovation and the customer experience," United CEO Scott Kirby said. "The JetBlue brand is tied to a great product and under Joanna's leadership the airline continues to deliver for customers. We're always looking for ways to give our MileagePlus members even more value and benefits and this collaboration gives them new, unique ways to use their hard-earned miles and find options that fit their schedule."

The airlines said they won't merge operations or share flight numbers, unlike the arrangement that sank JetBlue's partnership with American Airlines in 2023. Instead, Blue Sky allows each airline to continue running its own routes while offering access to the other's flights through their respective websites and apps.

United also gets flights to and from JFK Airport in the deal. JetBlue will open up spots for seven round-trip United flights per day from Terminal 6 starting in 2027.

CNBC reported that United left JFK in 2015. After a brief return in 2021 due to a COVID-19 pandemic-era decrease in flight volume, United ended JFK flights in 2022 when the airline couldn't secure long-term flight slots.

Kirby told CNBC's "Squawk Box" that United's JFK absence allowed American to win over more corporate clients. United has recently struggled with widespread air traffic control issues at its New York City-area hub of Newark Liberty International Airport.

JetBlue will also gain eight timing slots at Newark as part of a flight swap, leading Kirby to say the deal "makes each airline more competitive."

"Our employees are really excited about United's return to JFK for the longer-term and we're all looking forward to starting up flights very soon," he said in the partnership announcement.

The TrueBlue program is especially popular in the Northeast, where JetBlue says nearly three out of five travelers in Boston and New York City are members. As for United, a recent study by UK-based Good Travel Management named MileagePlus as the world's best airline loyalty program.

Neither airline has provided the exact timing of the partnership, although the Blue Sky alliance is expected to begin in the fall.

