Trans-Siberian Orchestra Brings Its Electric Christmas Magic Back For 2025

Their 2025 run, dubbed “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve: The Best of TSO & More,” is stamping arenas from mid-November through late December with a holiday spectacle like no other.

This season’s twist: Fans get a visually intense production of "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve," TSO's signature rock opera, in full. There's also a new second act of show-stopping favorites, including a 25th-anniversary tribute to "Beethoven’s Last Night," the band’s 2000 rock opera that imagines the composer bargaining with the devil on his final night.

"The Ghosts of Christmas Eve" follows a runaway girl who finds hope again inside an abandoned theater, guided by music, memory, and a little holiday magic. It’s where songs like “Christmas Eve (Sarajevo 12/24)” and “O Come All Ye Faithful/O Holy Night” first caught fire, and it’s the beating heart of every TSO tour since.

TSO was founded in 1996 by producer/composer/lyricist Paul O’Neill together with keyboardist/co-producer Robert Kinkel and vocalist/writer Jon Oliva (from the band Savatage) in Tampa, FL. Since their start, TSO has fused rock, classical, and holiday themes into massive live arena spectacles. They’ve sold millions of tickets, pushed the boundaries of spectacle, and earned a reputation as “an arena-rock juggernaut.”

TSO doesn’t just play—they resurrect the spirit of the season in a wall of sound and light. Every arena becomes a storm of guitars, fire, and story, a cathedral of noise that makes winter feel alive again. So don’t wait until the lights go out and the snow starts to fall—these tickets vanish faster than Santa on a schedule.

The countdown to Christmas has begun, and the only thing colder than missing this show is the regret that follows. Get your tickets now.

This post contains sponsored and/or affiliate links. If you click through and make a purchase, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you. Our editorial content remains independent and unbiased.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Elmont and receive free news updates.