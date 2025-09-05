The crash happened around 1:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 4, on the eastbound side of the parkway near Exit 13, according to New York State Police.

Christopher Williams, of St. Albans, Queens, was taken to Franklin General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The roadway reopened over two hours later.

Williams was a student at The Martin De Porres School for Exceptional Children, a special education school in Elmont, and somehow left unsupervised before the accident, his family told CBS New York.

Joe Trainor, the school’s executive director, told the outlet the school has launched a full review of its internal procedures.

In a statement released Friday, the school said its community “is heartbroken at the loss of one of our students, and our entire community is grieving today. We extend our deepest condolences to the student’s family, friends, and loved ones.”

The school was providing counseling and support services for students and staff.

