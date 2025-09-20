Supreet Mangat, 30, of Elmont, was arrested after a disturbance at a residence in Elmont on Friday, Sept. 19 at 11:45 p.m., according to the Arson Bomb Squad.

A 26-year-old woman who lives at the location received a text message from her housemate, who heard screaming coming from the victim’s room, detectives explained. The victim, who was not home, then Facetimed Mangat and saw him acting erratically and damaging property, including setting a chair on fire.

Fifth Precinct officers arrived and observed Mangat continuing to damage property. He was taken into custody without incident, police said.

Mangat was transported by Nassau County Police ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of minor lacerations. No other injuries were reported.

He is charged with Arson 2nd Degree, Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree, and Reckless Endangerment 2nd Degree. His arraignment is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 20 at First District Court in Hempstead.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Elmont and receive free news updates.